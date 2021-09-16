Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates the extended Alumina refinery of Utkal Alumina at Kashipur, Rayagada

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the expansion of the existing Alumina refinery of Utkal Alumina located at Kashipur, Rayagada.

Situated at the tribal hinterland of Odisha, the expansion unit by the Aditya Birla group is built with an investment of INR 1500 crores will improve the refinery’s annual capacity by 0.5 MT to 2 MT alumina production.

For this new unit, more than 500 people are being employed through direct and contractual roles. Reportedly, Aditya Birla group employs more than 12,000 people in Odisha, which accounts for more than 10% of its global workforce.

Addressing the gathering, the Hon’ble Chief Minister said, “ I am particularly happy that investors in Odisha are expanding their existing projects in Odisha even after the impact of COVID-19. This shows that our economy is bouncing back from the impacts of the pandemic and we are back on the path of sustained growth and development.”

He further added, “Odisha’s association with the Aditya Birla group has been a fruitful and prosperous one. The Aditya Birla group has been a key player in the industrial growth story of Odisha with their presence spanning across sectors like metals, mining, cement, financial services, fashion and retail. The group has contributed significantly to healthcare, education, sustainable livelihood and other community engagement programs in Odisha as part of their CSR activities. Today’s inauguration is a testament to the long-standing relationship between the Aditya Birla group and Odisha.”

In his deliberation Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said ”

The Aditya Birla Group is a committed, long-term investor in Odisha. Over the years, we have invested well over Rs.30,000 Cr in the state. Eight of our group businesses have a significant presence in the state and this has given employment to about 35,000 people.

Going forward, we plan to deepen our presence in Odisha. The Aditya Birla Group will invest about Rs. 7,200 Cr across various businesses. For Hindalco, we have earmarked an investment of Rs 3,000 crore to set up flat-rolled projects at Hirakud and Aditya in Odisha. We are committed to partner with the Odisha government and the people in our quest for collective prosperity”

Mr. Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco Industries Ltd. said” The Utkal expansion and Hindalco’s Downstream capacity addition in Aditya and Hirakud will make Odisha home to one of the largest, most modern Flat Rolled Aluminium Product plants in the world with world-class technologies from our American subsidiary Novelis. The development will accelerate the pace of employment generation in technology, transportation, packaging and logistics and boost business for ancillary industries.

Globally, India is the 3rd largest producer of aluminium. With Hindalco’s additional capacities, Odisha will produce 2/3rd of that metal and we, at Hindalco and Aditya Birla Group, feel proud to be part of that story.”.

The dignitaries present in the virtual ceremony were, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Industries, MSME, Odisha; Mr. Jagannath Saraka, Hon’ble Minister, ST &SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, Odisha; Chief Secretary, Odisha; Principal Secretary, Industries; Collector, Rayagada; Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Mr. Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco.

The active participation of Odisha based industries including the Aditya Birla Group in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities have been phenomenal. Odisha is an industry upcoming state. The number of companies investing in the state has been phenomenal last couple of years and such investments will transform the lives across the state.