Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates O-Hub, a flagship initiative of Government of Odisha , to support Start-up formation

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates O-hub, a flagship initiative of Government of Odisha , to support Start-up formation and subsequent scale-up.
The state supported incubation hub is located in the Special Economic Zone, Patia, Bhubaneswar & offers 1,50,000 square feet area with state-of-the art facility, plug-n-play infrastructure to support star-tup activities within the state.
This initiative would provide a platform for Innovators and Entrepreneurs to develop products or services, establish formal businesses and interact with stakeholders of the ecosystem.