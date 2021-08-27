Odisha : CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ECMO ( Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) services at SCB Medical College

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated nine Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machines at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On the occasion Chief Minister said that the ECMO treatment will be made available to Covid patients for free of cost and all expenses will be bear by the Odisha government.

Besides, he also said , ” The SCB’s ECMO unit is the biggest unit in Eastern India and now no more critical patients have to be shifted to other places for treatment.