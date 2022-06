Bhubaneswar : In a big development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 531 transformed high schools in five districts of the state, on Friday.

As per reports, 105 transformed high schools were inaugurated in Dhenkanal district, 230 in Ganjam, 73 in Kandhamal, 73 in Nabarangpur and 50 in Angul district. While, In the second phase, a total of 2,908 high schools were transformed, informed a release from the CMO.