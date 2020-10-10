Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the three laning road on either side of Taladanda canal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today through a Video Conference, inaugurated the three laning road on either side of Taladanda canal. This new road from Jobra ring road to Ranihat square will help outside patients to reach SCB medical college and hospital faster without any traffic problem. He said that this is the first step towards the transformation of Cuttack into a modern city. The 1.5 KM road constructed with a cost of Rs. 14 Crores has the facility of parking space, foot path, electrification and beautification also to give a better experience.

Chief Minister said that SCB medical college has earned great reputation for its quality health care even outside the state and developing it as world-class institution will add to its glory.

Chief Minister announced that basing on the feedback of people the State Government has decided to expand Taladanda canal further and the displaced families will be rehabilitated with a human face.

Chief Minister thanked the people of Cuttack for their sacrifice and cooperation and hoped they will continue to support Government’s effort for modernisation and beautification of the oldest city of Odisha. He also thanked the Works Department and Cuttack District Administration for completing the project in a record period of seven months, working day in and out amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister, Health & Family Welfare Sri Naba Kisore Das, Hon’ble Minister, Housing and Urban Development, Law Sri Pratap Jena, Hon’ble Minister, Works Sri Prafulla Mallik, Hon’ble MLA, Cuttack-Choudwar Sri Souvic Biswal, Chief Advisor to CMO Sri R. Balkrishnan, Development Commissioner-Cum-Addl. Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Addl. Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Sri Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra, Principal Secretary, Water Resources. Smt. Anu Garg, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) Sri V.K. Pandian along with Senior Officers were present in the meeting.

