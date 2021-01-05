Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the “Fire Park”, launched a dynamic online portal, ‘Agnishama Seva’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the “Fire Park” and launched a dynamic online portal, ‘Agnishama Seva’ of Odisha Fire Service on virtual platform.

Chief Minister said that it would go a long way in educating and improving awareness on basic fire safety measures among the people, particularly among the students. It’s no doubt an effort in right direction to create a safety compliant citizenry, Hon’ble Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister while speaking that all the sixteen fire related services are now available to the citizens on online mode in the dynamic portal AgnishamaSeva, advised the fire service department to continue to put priority on the Feedback mechanism under the “Mo Sarkar” to ensure hassle-free and time bound services to the public.

Chief Minister appreciated the role of Odisha Fire Service in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and commended the fire service personnel for the massive plasma donation for treatment of critical Covid patients. He added that all these efforts continued uninterrupted in spite of the pre-occupation in rescue and restoration work during cyclone “Amphan” and high floods in August, 2020. He expected the Odisha Fire Service to continue to adopt technological innovations and bring about transformational changes in the public delivery system.

Minister of State, Home Shri Dibya Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, ACS, Home, DG, Fire Services, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T), Special Secretary Home and other senior police officers were present. Fire Service personnel across the state were connected online.

