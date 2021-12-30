Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery and 5 Regional Art Galleries

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery and 5 Regional Art Galleries. The Kalinga Art Gallery is the largest Art Gallery of Odisha placed in the premises of the State Museum. CM also announced that a world-class museum complex will soon be set up in the State.

CM added we owe a responsibility to our artistic traditions and should do everything to protect, conserve and promote this unique tradition. CM said that the Kalinga Art Gallery will be a power house of art & artists of the state; a confluence of artists from different regions.

CM added that the Regional Art Galleries will encourage local artists to display creativity and promote local art forms. These galleries will be a focal point of interaction among our young and budding artists, help them learn and evolve over the time, CM said.