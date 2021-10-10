Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated distribution of Records of Right (RoRs), Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Smart Health Cards for Deogarh district

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated distribution of Records of Right (RoRs) for Deogarh district though a videoconference.

In traditional method of Survey under the Odisha Survey and Settlement Act, 1958(OS&S Act), the process of survey and settlement of land was time-consuming and expensive.

The cadastral maps prepared under this process were not geo-referred and not free from errors. The cadastral maps could be subject to destruction. The traditional method required huge manpower mobilisation adding to manmade error.

The OS&S Act, 1958 did not use modern technologies. To overcome this, the Government has enacted the Odisha Special Survey and Settlement Act, 2012 (OSS&S Act) for undertaking survey and settlement operations by adopting modern technologies to minimise the time span without compromising quality, transparency and grievance redressal.

Revenue Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi favoured use of technology to help people. The modern technology under the Act includes aerial photography, high-resolution satellite imagery, differential global positioning system and electronic total station system and such other methods as may be approved by the Government.

Accordingly, five districts, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Subarnapur, Sambalpur and Balangir, have been notified under the OSS&S Act, 2012 in 2017 for a hi-tech survey under survey/ resurvey component of DILRMP in which coordinates (longitude and latitude)-based land measurement has been taken through aerial photography. Geo-referred village maps with detailed plots have been prepared from digital ortho images taken from aerial photography and ground truthing has been done using DGPS and ETS. The survey through aerial photography and preparation of village maps was entrusted to private agency IIC Technology Pvt Ltd through an open tender.

In the second stage, the draft RoR was published after taking into account the objections on preliminary RoRs by concerned Tehsildars. The objection on draft RoR was disposed of by the Sub-Collector as per rule. After recess work at the level of Sub-Collector, the final RoRs and maps have been published in respect of 554 villages of Deogarh district under seal and signature of the Collector. The preparations of RoRs in balance villages are in final stage.

The redressal mechanism at each stage has been duly followed. Any further mistake in final RoR can be also rectified by filing revision case before the ADM of the district as per the Act. Further demarcation of land can be very smooth reducing land dispute.

Publication of new RoR under the Act has made possible the delivery of land services like survey, settlement and updation of land records through a single window, i.e. tehasil.