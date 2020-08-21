Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated bridge constructed over Biluakhai river in Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while laying foundation stone through Video Conferencing for the establishment of a Maternal and Child Health Hospital at Jagatsinghpur today, said that this health institution shall have an important role in health services. Rs. 16.28 Crore shall be spent for the Hospital with 100 beds while Rs. 2.29 Crore shall be spent to have 10 bedded ICU facility at the DHH, Jagatsinghpur, Hon’ble Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister, through Video Conferencing, inaugurated a high level bridge constructed on Hazipur Sankhari Sahi Road over Biluakhai river in Jagatsinghpur. The 1187 metre bridge will reduce distance between the District hedadquarter and Bhubaneswar, connect NH-55 with Baishimouza village to all weather road. Rs. 61.42 Crore has been spent for the construction of bridge and this shall help the growth of connectivity, he said.

