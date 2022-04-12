Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur today.

On the occasion CM said that, this will promote tourism in Gopalpur and will attract youngsters towards adventure sports.

Besides, the Park has been named after legendary leader Sri Biju Patnaik, as an honour to his renowned aviation skills and his aptitude for adventures. This facility has been developed with a cost outlay of around Rs. 2.5 Crores.

For the first time ever in Odisha, a River Crossing Zip Line course has been setup across a stretch of 250 Meters of Length. This “To And Fro Zip Line” will give a panoramic view of the serene and scenic Gopalpur Beach.