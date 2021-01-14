Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid foundation stones of more than 100 projects worth Rs 2085 Crore in Kalahandi district

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid foundation stones of more than 100 projects worth Rs 2085 Crore in Kalahandi district. The inaugurated projects worth ₹1011 Cr. include ₹933 Cr. Parbati Giri Mega Lift Canal System along with Bisamagiri Irrigation Project and 13 Check Dams.

Chief Minister also laid foundation for Sandul Irrigation Project and 4 Mega Lift Irrigation Projects to further strengthen irrigation facilities in Kalahandi. He also inaugurated bridges, road development, water supply, Mission Shakti gruhas and other infra projects.

Chief Minister also laid foundation for 52 projects worth ₹1020 Cr., giving a major boost to development in Kalahandi. These projects include irrigation, water supply, road, infrastructure development and electricity to further expedite development.

Chief Minister inaugurated piped water projects at Rengalpali, Laxmipur, Palsijharan and Bhurtigarh and laid foundation for Mega Pipe Water Supply project for Golamunda and 40 Single Village Pipe Water Supply projects to provide potable drinking water facility in the district. On this occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister paid humble tributes to Saheed Rendo Majhi and recalled the visit of Biju Babu to Kalahandi in the Nineties.

Chief Minister said that another golden chapter has been added to the growth of Kalahandi, bestowed with natural beauty. Saying that Kalahandi has become the model of development for the whole nation and showing new path to Odisha, Hon’ble Chief Minister appreciated self confidence, dedication and effort of farmers and people of Kalahandi for such development.

Chief Minister said that irrigation facilities in Kalahandi has increased three fold after 2000. He expressed satisfaction that once known as a geography of hunger, Kalahandi has now become the rice bowl of Odisha as well as India.

Chief Minister while mentioning that each drop of water of Indrabati has enriched Kalahandi, hoped that farmers will utilise river’s each drop for the development of Kalahandi, taking pledge from the temple of Maa Indrabati. Hon’ble Chief Minister announced that museum and park will be constructed there, giving due respect to the Indrabati.

