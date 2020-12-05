Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated an interactive and dynamic website for SCB Medical College and Hospital; portal for SCB Alumni Association

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated an interactive and dynamic website for SCB Medical College and Hospital and the portal for SCB Alumni Association (SCBIANS). Expressing his delight that SCB MCH would now have a world class digital presence through its website and a formal alumni association, Chief Minister said that Government has initiated the process of transformation under 5-T initiative to make it a world class institute with an eco-system that will attract everyone.

Chief Minister further said that SCB is one of the oldest medical institutions in the country, even older than many medical institutions in the world, with a glorious history of serving humanity for over 76 years. He also said that during the current COVID-19 crisis it has helped build institutional capacity for the entire State. It has served millions over the last 76 years and an astounding 17 million in the last decade.

Minister, Health and Family Welfare Sri Naba Kisore Das, Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy, Chief Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister

Sri R. Balkrishnan, Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department Sri Paradeepta Kumar Mohapatra were present while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian coordinated the programme.

