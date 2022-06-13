Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugrates the Emami-KISS Residential School in Baleswar

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik today inaugrated the Emami-KISS Residential School in #Baleswar and appreciated efforts of Emami &

@kissfoundation in establishing the school that will provide free education to 1200 students. CM said, it will further strengthen #Odisha’s effort for quality education.

Expressing happiness over the provision of free quality education for the poor & meritorious students in the school, CM said that the Sate Govt is giving utmost priority to education & around 4000 schools have been transformed under 5T.

Adding that education is the greatest medium of transformation and brings major changes in lives, CM said, modern infrastructure and amenities in the transformed schools have boosted confidence of students to move towards a brighter future and encouraged them to dream big.