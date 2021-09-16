Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugrated Alumina refinery of Utkal Alumina in Rayagada

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the expansion of the existing Alumina refinery of Utkal Alumina located at Kashipur, Rayagada and the expansion unit by the Aditya Birla group has been built with an investment of INR 1500 crores will improve the refinery’s annual capacity by 0.5 MT to 2 MT alumina production, here on Thursday.

According to sources, more than 500 people are being employed through direct and contractual roles for this new unit, more than 500 people are being employed through direct and contractual roles. Reportedly, Aditya Birla group employs more than 12,000 people in Odisha, which accounts for more than 10% of its global workforce.