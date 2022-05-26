Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hails the achievement on decline in infant mortality rate by 36 points

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has crossed another milestone in healthcare. During a review meeting of my government today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told the officials that Odisha had succeeded in reducing the infant mortality rate by 36 points. This success was achieved between 2005 and 2020. This is the highest decline in the country during this period.

At present, the infant mortality rate in the state has dropped to 38 per 1,000. The Chief Minister congratulated the Department of Health, the Department of Women and Child Welfare, the Mission Shakti Department and the Team 4 Odisha and suggested that everyone join the development journey of Odisha and achieve new achievements.