Bhubaneswr: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hails NDRF, ODFS personnel for coming forward after recuperating to donate Plasma for the treatment of serious patients.

“Commend the NDRF and Odisha Fire Services personnel for coming forward after recuperating to donate Plasma for the treatment of serious patients. This gesture will inspire other Covid patients to donate blood after recovery & help save precious lives,” tweets CM Naveen Patnaik.

Today Ten of Odisha Fire Services personnel will donate plasma in the first phase at SCBMCH Cuttack. By today evening 37 Amphan-returned personnel of NDRF 3rd Btn Munduli who tested COVID19 +ve and recovered have volunteered for plasma donation informed Odisha Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Jena

