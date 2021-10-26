Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik grants Rs 1.5 crore to transform 40 colleges under 5T transformation

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking , Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces first tranche of matching grant of Rs 1.5 crore under Mo College campaign to 12 colleges and two universities, here on Tuesday.

Besides, CM said, “As many as 40 colleges in the 1st phase will be developed under 5T transformation and will provide state-of-the-art campus, classrooms, and offer a transformed learning experience benefitting over 30 thousand students of the State at the under graduate and post graduate level.”

Further, the success of school transformation programme, has inspired for taking up such an initiatives for the higher education institution. He added that the State Government is developing 1070 schools for transformation which will be completed by 14th of November and 50 transformed schools have already been dedicated few months back in Hinjili block of Ganjam district, he added.