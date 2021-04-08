Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik graced the orientation programme for 275 graduate engineers who joined the Deptt. of Water Resources

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik today graced the orientation programme for 275 graduate engineers who joined the Deptt. of Water Resources as Asst Executive Engineers. Welcoming the new recruits, CM exhorted the engineers to keep themselves abreast of the new technologies.

CM said that #Odisha is predominantly an agrarian state. Irrigation is a vital parameter for the prosperity of agriculture and our farmers. 10 major dam projects, 50 medium dam projects and more than 2500 minor dam projects are currently operational in the State.

CM wished the engineers a successful career ahead. This is the 2nd batch of recruitment of Asst. Executive Engineers comprising 183 male and 92 female engineers. 242 of them are in Civil Engineering stream and 33 in Mechanical. The engineers will go for three phase training.