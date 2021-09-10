Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat with a cash award of Rs 6 Crores

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Paralympics gold medalist, Pramod Bhagat with a cash award of Rs 6 Crores at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar today. He has also been offered a Group A-level government job.

Odisha Minister for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera, Chairman, Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey, Secretary to Chief Minister, V.K. Pandian, Commissioner-cum- Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, R. Vineel Krishna, sportspersons and officials of the Sports Department were also a part of the ceremony.