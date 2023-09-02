Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated star Javelin thrower Kishore Jena with a cash award of ₹50 lakh for reaching finals of the prestigious World Athletics Championships

CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated star Javelin thrower Kishore Jena from Odisha with a cash award of ₹50 lakh for reaching finals of the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Budapest with an outstanding performance.

In a historic first for #WorldAthleticsChampionships, 3 Indian athletes secured their positions in the men’s Javelin final that included Jena. He strengthened his position in the javelin world finishing 5th with a personal best of 84.77m.

CM praised Jena’s incredible achievement, congratulated and presented him with the cash award. CM said that Jena’s success is not just his own; it is a source of pride for all of #Odisha. His remarkable journey to the finals of the World Athletics Championships serves as an inspiration for youths and a testament to the talent that #Odisha possesses.

CM further said that #Odisha is committed to supporting and nurturing such talents in the field of sports.