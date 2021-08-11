Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated Hockey Olympians from Odisha; handed over cash award of ₹2.5 Crore each to Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik felicitated Hockey Olympians from Odisha-Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Birendra Lakra, and Amit Rohidas at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar who were part of the Indian Hockey teams that created history at Tokyo Olympic 2020.

Chief Minister handed over cash award of ₹2.5 Crore each to Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas, and also handed over offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Odisha Police. Hon’ble Chief Minister appreciated the players for their performance and winning Bronze medal for the country.

Chief Minister also handed over cash award of ₹50 lakh each to Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo, who were part of the Indian Women’s Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. Hon’ble Chief Minister commended the spirited performance of the women’s team to reach semi-finals and create history.

Chief Minister advising the players to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country, also assured them to provide full support in future. The players expressed their deep gratitude towards Hon’ble Chief Minister for supporting Indian Hockey which led to wonderful results at Tokyo Olympic 2020.

Chief Minister said that impressed by State Government’s decision to construct 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums across the State, Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has hailed the infrastructure plan and suggested other states to emulate the same.