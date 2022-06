Bhubaneswar : Ahead of Presidential election 2022, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Droupadi Murmu for being elected as the NDAs nominated Presidential candidate and says it is a a proud moment for people of Odisha.

CM tweeted, ” Spoke to Smt Droupadi Murmu ji and wished her all the very best for #PresidentialElection. Her candidature is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha. I have reiterated that we will work towards getting every vote from #Odisha, in her favour.”