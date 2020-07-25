Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over encouraging result from #PlasmaTherapy

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over encouraging result from Plasma Therapy with 48 year woman recovering from #COVID19 following the treatment. CM reiterated that each life is precious & Govt will ensure that advanced medical care is available to save lives.

Odisha CM Naveen Patanaik says Plasma Banks will start functioning at MKCG, Berhampur & Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar next month and one more will come up at IGH Rourkela. First plasma bank is already functional at SCB MCH, Cuttack while #PlasmaTherapy has already begun in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Berhampur.

Related

comments