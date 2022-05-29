Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik encourages civil service probationers to follow the ideals and dreams of our founding fathers and strive to achieve excellence in jobs and serve the nation with pride.

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik today encouraged the civil service probationers to follow the ideals and dreams of our founding fathers and strive to achieve excellence in jobs and serve the nation with pride.

181 nos of IAS probationers and two probationers from Royal Bhutan Civil Service are on a four-day study tour to Odisha as part of their Bharat Darshan programme conducted by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

Welcoming the officers, the CM said, ‘You are all entering a crucial phase of your life. The country has great expectations from young officers.’ Focussing on 5T Transformative model of governance, CM said that Odisha is fast emerging as a leading state in many fields.