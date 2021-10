Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart Health Card to as many as 3,64,000 people at Brahmagiri in Puri district here on Thursday.

Besides, addressing the people, Chief Minister said that the people of the Puri are getting are now getting filter water directly from the tap and the smart health cards would benefit 3.5 crore people from 96,00,000 households in the state.