Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik discussed with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan on the issues auction of mines, mineral reforms

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik discussed with Union Minister, Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister, Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and senior officials over video conference on the issues that have emerged from the recently conducted auction of mines, further mineral reforms and other issues related to Mineral sector in the State.

Chief Minister emphasized on further Mineral reforms to ensure uninterrupted supply of ore to industry and safeguarding the employment and State revenues. He said that Odisha has been one of the first State to successfully conduct auction of mineral blocks in accordance with the orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court. However, there have been some glitches in commencement in mining operations leading to disruptions in production and dispatch leading to shortage of minerals for end user industries and price rise, he added.

Chief Minister emphasized that such disruptions and uncertainties in production and dispatch are undesirable, especially during these times. He said that shortages of ore and resultant high price has posed a challenge for the Sponge Iron plants, Small and Medium size Steel plants which has affected the revenues of the State and the employment of the people dependent on the sector.

Chief Minister requested the Union Government for an early decision on the issues discussed as the revenues of the State and employment of the people at large are involved.

