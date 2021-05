Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs following senior secretaries to supervise preparedness, response and relief operations in districts to be hit by Cyclone Yaas.

Hemant Sharma -Kendrapda

Saswat Mishra- Jagatsinghpur

VV Yadav- Bhadrak

Vishal Dev- Balasore

Suresh Vasisth- Mayurbhanj