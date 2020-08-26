Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directed for closure of educational institutions till Puja vacation keeping in view of pandemic situation

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, through a video conference reviewed the Covid management in the State. Describing complacence as an enemy during the pandemic, he advised to adopt maximum precaution against Covid. He further expressed satisfaction over ramping up of testing and decline of positivity as well as fatality rate. He also directed District Covid Observers to strictly adhere area specific strategies in Hotspot districts to fight the pandemic.

Chief Minister directed for closure of educational institutions till Puja vacation keeping in view the concern of students and guardians during the pandemic situation.

Emphasizing upon restoration of rural economy, Hon’ble Chief Minister directed to provide more credit facilities in MSME, agriculture, fisheries and animal resources. He also directed to provide subsidised loans for small business activities to be undertaken by Women Self Help Groups.

Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo, Hon’ble Minister, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & ARD, Higher Education Smt. Pramila Mallick, Government Chief Whip, Sri Debi Prasad Mishra, Hon’ble MLA, Sri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Hon’ble MLA, Sri Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Sri Abhay, DG, Police, Sri P. K. Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Sri P.K. Jena, Special Relief Commissioner & ACS, Sri Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary, Home, Sri. V. K. Pandian, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) and Senior Officers participated in the meeting.

