Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 24×7 tap water in Brahmapur, Gopalpur

The denizens of silk city have reasons to cheer as Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik dedicated the much awaited 24×7 Tap Water in nine out 25 zones of Brahmapur on Wednesday, as a part of State Government’s “Drink from Tap Programme.”

According to information available, out of a total estimated cost of Rs 36 crore, the work of nine zones has been completed at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

However, the 24×7 drinking water supply work of the remaining 16 zones has been targeted to be completed by June, 2023, said General Manager of Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), Brahmapur Division Er Biswabandhu Panigrahi. Notably, around 1.5 lakh consumers will be benefited out of the present move, he added.

The Chief Minister also dedicated the system in entire Gopalpur NAC town which was completed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, benefiting a population of 11,000.

The Gopalpur NAC town is said to be the second such town after Puri in the entire country to achieve 24×7 drink from tap facility, WATCO sources said. Pattnaik also laid the foundation stone for 24×7 drinking water supplies to the people of Hinjilikatu Municipal Town which is to be developed at a cost of Rs 62 crore targeted for completion by 2024. Notably, Hinjili is the home constituency of CM Patnaik.