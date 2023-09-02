Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated 190 new police vehicles in the service of the people

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated 190 new police vehicles in the service of the people. This will enhance the operational capacities of the law & enforcement agency. A total of 224 vehicles of various categories will be added to the police fleet in 2023-24 with a budgetary provision of ₹33 Cr. The remaining 34 vehicles will be received soon. Odisha Mining contributed 44 vehicles for this noble cause to strengthen police stations in mining areas to expedite patrolling and overcome the problem of illegal mining of minerals across the state.