Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik crosses 3-million mark on Twitter

Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik, who has been adjudged as the most popular Chief Minister of India by a survey recently, surpassed three million followers on his official Twitter handle on Thursday. Expressing pleasure, Patnaik took to the micro-blogging site and thanked all his followers for their love and support. “Humbled by the love and affection received during this wonderful digital journey on Twitter. Thank you all,” Patnaik tweeted. Soon after, best wishes started pouring in for the Chief Minister.

