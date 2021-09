Bhubaneswar : After a big win at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 , Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Gold medalist Pramod Bhagat through virtual mode and congratulated him for his marvellous performance at Tokyo Paralympics.

Congratulations to Pramod Bhagat, the genius of Odisha, who won the country’s first gold medal. Your success has made the whole country proud. Wishing you a brighter future in the future, tweeted Naveen Patnaik.