CM Naveen Patnaik tweeted, ” Congratulate nurses from Odisha, Damayanti Rout, Sibani Das & Khulana Barik on receiving the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Awards 2021 from Hon’ble President (@rashtrapatibhvn) Smt Droupadi Murmu. Salute their selflessness, dedication & commitment in serving people.”