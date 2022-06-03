OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Alaka Mohanty  for registering a massive victory  in Bajrajnagar by-poll election

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Alaka Mohanty  for registering a massive victory  in Bajrajnagar by-poll election.

CM Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “My congratulations to Mrs. Alka Mohanty, the candidate of the @bjd_odisha who won by a large margin in the Brajrajnagar by-election. I would like to thank the people of Brajrajnagar for their unwavering love and dedication to all the workers and brothers and sisters who have made a sincere effort. This victory has further strengthened our commitment to service.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.