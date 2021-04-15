Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated Susmita Bagchi, Subroto Bagchi for their generous contribution of ₹340 Cr for oncology centres

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt has signed two MoUs for two state-of-the-art cancer care centres in Bhubaneswar in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik who described the occasion as a historic moment in the healthcare development in the State.

CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated Smt Susmita Bagchi, Shri Subroto Bagchi for their generous contribution of ₹340 Cr for oncology centres & said Govt will extend all support to make these centres operational by January 2024. CM hoped that this act will inspire many to experience joy of giving.

Underlining the significance of service to society, CM

Naveen Patnaik , quoting Rabindranath Tagore, said, “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”