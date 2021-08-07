Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated Neeraj Chopra on historic first-ever track and field Gold medal for India in Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympic 2020

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Neeraj Chopra on historic first-ever track and field Gold medal for India in Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympic 2020. Saying that the country is so proud of him and with this he took India to its highest ever medal tally at the Olympics, Hon’ble Chief Minister hoped that he will inspire generations.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Bajrang Punia on securing the Bronze medal, on his debut Olympics, for Team India at Tokyo Olympic 2020 with a comprehensive victory in men’s freestyle 65kg wrestling. Hon’ble Chief Minister wished him all the best for future.

Chief Minister congratulated Aditi Ashok on her marvellous Tokyo Olympic 2020 campaign, finishing 4 against the top golfers of the world. Saying that her determination and grit has inspired a nation of billion people and will motivate even more girls to embrace the sport, Hon’ble Chief Minister wished best for future.