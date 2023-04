Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated Madhusmita Jena, a UK-based woman from Odisha, on successfully completing the Manchester Marathon wearing an Odia saree. CM said “many congratulations on your marathon and having publicize by wearing an Odia saree. She participated in the 42.5km long marathon wearing Sambalpuri handloom Saree. She finished the marathon in 4 hr. and 50 minutes.