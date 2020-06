Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated Collectors of Kandhamal, Nabarangpur on being awarded SKOCH Award

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Collector and District Administration, Kandhamal on being awarded SKOCH Award for implementation of Delivery Van, Bike Ambulance and Janani Auto to improve maternal health. He said that maternal health has been a top priority in Odisha’s Public Healthcare Programme.

Chief Minister has also congratulated Collector and District Administration, Nabarangpur on being awarded SKOCH Award for ‘Farm based Scientific & Technological Intervention for Socio-Economic Development’. He said that Odisha is extensively leveraging technology to ensure development at grassroot level.

