Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated Bharat Biotech as ‘Covaxin’ vaccine is recommended by SEC on COVID-19 for emergency use authorisation in India

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Bharat Biotech as ‘Covaxin’ vaccine is recommended by Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 for emergency use authorisation in India. This will strengthen the vaccination effort for entire country, he hoped.

Chief Minister said it’s a matter of great pride that two Made In India vaccines have received emergency use approval by the panel of experts. The entire nation is grateful to our scientific community for their hard work and commitment in the face of adversity, he added.

