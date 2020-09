Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik commended Eco-club master trainer of Bargarh District, Dolamani Sathpathy for creating a forest on his 14 acres land. Odisha has 10,000 functional clubs across the state spreading environment education and awareness among school children, he said.

He started planting saplings on his barren land of 14 acres since 1998 for conservation of nature & wildlife.

