Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves rationalisation of 905 posts in the State Police

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has approved rationalisation of 905 posts in Odisha police. Recently the Chief Minister had directed the DG of Police to make more personnel available in Police Stations by way of rationalisation. The Chief Minister has approved this rationalisation for strengthening of the police Stations for better crime control and efficient delivery of citizen centric services. Significant decline in the Maoist menace due to strong security response and development activities has enabled the State to rationalise its manpower in police. This rationalisation has also helped in creation of 6 new police stations in various districts of the State by bifurcation of existing Police Stations. The existing Police Stations which will be bifurcated creating six new police stations are Khandagiri Police Station, 13hubaneswar; Angul Town Police Station, Angul; Jharsuguda Town Police Station, Jharsuguda; Bhanjanagar Police Station, Ganjam; Bhadrak (Rural) Police Station, Bhadrak and Tihidi Police Station, Bhadrak. This rationalisation will also help strengthening of 220 Police Stations and six Outposts in 21 Police districts of the State.

