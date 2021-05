Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has approved setting up of a special Covid Hospital in Jajpur with private assistance. The hospital will provide free treatment for Covid patients. Bhoomika multi-specialty hospital at Jajpur will function as the special Covid Hospital where all medical expenses will be borne by Odisha Govt. The hospital will have 150 oxygen beds, 50 ICU beds and will be helpful for treatment of critically ill patients of nearby districts.

