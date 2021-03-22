Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved Gastroenterology Department in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved Gastroenterology Department in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. He also approved 19 teaching and non-teaching posts in the College for both Surgical and Medical Gastroenterology. He said that people of South Odisha will be benefited with these Super Specialty facilities in the premier Medical College of South Odisha.

Chief Minister on World Water Day said that access to clean water is essential for our health, sanitation and hygiene. He called upon to be committed to make judicious use of the life sustaining resource and continue to maintain hand hygiene to fight COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.