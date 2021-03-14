Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals people to achieve ‘zero COVID infection’ target .

Zero COVID infection is our target. The risk of the infection is not over yet. If we remain alert the situation will remain under control. So let’s follow the COVID protocol thoroughly says CM Naveen Patnaik appeals to people of the state.

With your cooperation, Odisha is in a good position in the fight against Covid19. Even, WHO has praised our battle against the pandemic, says CM Naveen Patnaik while addressing people of the State.