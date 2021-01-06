Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appealed to people to live with utmost caution for the coming two months

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while reviewing Covid situation and vaccination in the State today, has expressed that from commercial establishments to temples have opened up completely and Educational Institutions will be opened very soon. Chief Minister appealed to people to live with utmost caution for the coming two months.

Chief Minister said that second phase of resurgence of Corona Virus has started in England as well as Europe and lockdown has been clamped in some countries. So, we have to be more cautious and strict in adhering to Covid guidelines.

Chief Minister said that Covid pandemic has been successfully controlled till now with cooperation of all and its intense phase has passed as maximum number of districts have become green zones. He thanked health workers, Doctors and all frontline Covid Warriors for their hard work in achieving this success.

Chief Minister said that Covid vaccine has generated great hope amongst the people and Odisha is fully prepared for successful vaccination. He emphasised upon clearing the misconceptions among the people and creation of massive awareness regarding the vaccine. He hoped that Covid Vaccination will be the biggest programme of the current year.

Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of livelihood programme and advised the Administration to work for protection of livelihood of financially weaker sections.

Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Principal Secretary, School & Mass Education Department, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of other Departments were present in the review meeting. Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian coordinated the programme.

