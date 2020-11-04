Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appealed people to adhere Covid protocol strictly to avoid the second wave infection

Bhubaneswar:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, through a video conference today reviewed Covid containment activities in the State and appeled people to adhere Covid protocol strictly to avoid the second wave infection as occurred in Kerala and Delhi. Hon’ble Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over decline in the rate of Covid spike and increase in the recovery rate but there should not be complacence because any negligence may invite further trouble he added.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister thanked the people of the State for observing Puja festivities in discipline and restraint. He also highly praised the administration and the Police for their role in the fight against Covid.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister reiterated his request to observe Deepavali in the same spirit. He directed the Covid observers to proceed to different Districts in order to oversee Deepavali restriction and also asked the Collectors along with the SPs for strict implementation of Covid related measures.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister emphasised on keeping vigil over Post-Covid situation and directed the Health Department to prepare suitable protocol in this regard. He also advised for extensive training of doctors and health workers.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister also directed to continue livelihood programmes through MGNREGA, Mission Shakti and Urban Wage Employment Schemes. He further reminded the Banks to provide credit facilities to Mission Shakti Groups, Farmers and MSMEs in time as he had advised in the last SLBC meeting.

• Chief Secretary, Sri Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Sri P.K Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Sri P.K Jena and other Senior Officers were present. Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) Sri V.K Pandian coordinated the meeting.

Related

comments