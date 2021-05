Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 60 lakh from CMRF to feed stray animals during COVID19 lockdown in 5 municipal corps, 48 municipalities & 61 NACs;per day expenditure from the fund to be Rs 20,000 for BMC, Rs 10,000 for other 4 corps, Rs 5000 for municipalities & Rs 2000 per day for NACs

