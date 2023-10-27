Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 2 Crore cash reward for para shuttler Pramod Bhagat who clinched singles gold in Para Asian Games

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash award of ₹2 Cr for #Odisha’s star para shuttler Pramod Bhagat for his outstanding performance in the Asian ParaGames. The para shuttler clinched gold medal in the para Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 event. Praising Bhagat, CM called him one of the finest competitors and an example of sheer determination.

CM extended heartiest congratulations to Bhagat and exuded confidence that he will continue to make #Odisha and the nation proud at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games. CM assured all support for Bhagat ahead of the mega event in Paris. The para shuttler expressed his gratitude to CM for the support.