Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 15 cr each for Khordha, Cuttack districts for COVID management

Bhubaneswar: After a review meeting through video conference, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 15 cr each for Khordha and Cuttack districts for COVID management.

In Cuttack district, 925 additional beds in Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres are being established and ₹15 Cr has been sanctioned to fight the pandemic. There will be special focus on the congested areas of the city through active involvement of Puja and Sahi Commitees.

The Molecular Genome Lab in SCB Medical will be upgraded for viral & human host genome sequencing for prognosis of COVID19 patients and a training and info centre to be operational at the hospital soon. CM appealed communities & corporates to join in the fight against COVID19.

CM Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID19 situation in Cuttack and Khordha districts through videoconferencing. Among others, Ministers Pratap Jena and Ranendra Pratap Swain and Collectors of Cuttack and Khordha districts are presented in the meeting .

