Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced that by December 2023, another 100 hostels would be constructed for SC and ST children in the State

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, addressing the Sargiful festival’s valedictory function here on Friday, announced that by December 2023, another 100 hostels would be constructed for SC and ST children in the State.

Patnaik said presently 5 lakh SC and ST students are residing in Government hostels. Citing the example of ace hockey player Dilip Tirkey, Patnaik said Tirkey, an Odia, due to his talent and dedication could become the Indian hockey team captain and now president of the Hockey India. He is a role model for the youths. He urged the students to go ahead with a competitive mentality and be successful in life.